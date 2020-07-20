A blaze at a quadplex over the weekend displaced eight people, Gainesville Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Tamara Sieger said.
GF-R personnel were called out at 2:35 p.m. Saturday, July 18, to a structure fire at 332 N. Dixon St.
Upon arrival, smoke was showing from the corner of the two-story brick quadplex, Sieger said Monday, July 20.
Twenty-two firefighters responded to the scene, including off-duty personnel.
“Quint 3’s crew made entry to the unit where the fire originated and extinguished the fire,” Sieger said.
There were no reported injuries to fire department personnel and all occupants were safe and accounted for, she said.
Eight occupants from a total of four apartments were displaced due to the fire and electricity being disconnected, according to Sieger.
The American Red Cross was contacted to assist those displaced, she said.
There was minimal damage to the complex and contents because firefighters put out the fire quickly, Sieger said.
The fire originated from an exterior wall surface. The cause of the fire was undetermined as of press time, she said.
No smoke detectors were present, according to Sieger.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.