A Mother’s Day weekend fire displaced a mom and two children, Cooke County Fire Marshal Ray Fletcher said.
At 11:05 a.m. Saturday, May 9, firefighters with Gainesville Fire-Rescue were dispatched to a mobile home fire at 183 County Road 199, according to information provided by GF-R.
GF-R spokeswoman Tamara Sieger said emergency personnel made entry into the 840-square-foot home and “extinguished the fire quickly.”
There were no reported injuries, she said.
Callisburg and Whitesboro volunteer fire departments provided mutual aid.
Fletcher, who investigated the fire since it was in the county, said nobody was home at the time of the blaze. He said a passerby reported the fire to authorities.
The blaze started outside in a trash can on the outside wall of the home, according to Fletcher. He said oil-soaked rags, brushes and rollers from a wood staining project “spontaneously combusted.”
“The heat in the trash can got them going,” Fletcher said of how the blaze erupted under the sun.
The fire, he said, was accidental.
The blaze was contained to the master bedroom and bathroom, fire officials said.
Damage to the home and its contents is estimated at $20,000, according to Sieger.
She said it was unknown if the homeowner had insurance. Sieger also said it was undetermined if any smoke detectors were inside the home.
The homeowner declined assistance from the American Red Cross because she had family in the area, fire officials said.
