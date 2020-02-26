A man and his dog are unharmed after a fire displaced them from their home on Water Well Lane early Wednesday morning, Feb. 26.
Cooke County Fire Marshal Ray Fletcher said the man was sleeping on his couch and woke up to find his home full of smoke.
Fletcher said there was a smoke detector in the single-family wood frame home, but it didn’t appear to work.
There were no reported injuries.
The man called for help from first responders around 3:50 a.m. Wednesday, Fletcher said. Gainesville Fire-Rescue, as well as Indian Creek, Callisburg, Collinsville, Valley View and Lindsay volunteer fire departments responded. Fletcher said the last three listed were primarily there to supply water.
Personnel with the Cooke County Sheriff’s Office, Cooke County Fire Marshal’s Office and Cooke County Emergency Medical Services also went out to the scene.
Fletcher said he believes the fire began in the refrigerator in the garage.
“More than likely a rodent got in the bottom of the fridge in the motor compressor area,” he said.
Fletcher said anyone with refrigerators in a garage or outbuilding should check the motor compressor areas as they are warm and animals tend to find them habitable.
Fletcher said the blaze destroyed the garage and smoke and water damaged the home.
The homeowner did have insurance and family in the area, he said.
The age of the man and what type of dog were unknown. All units cleared the scene by 7 a.m., according to the fire marshal.
Fletcher said he encourages everyone to use this fire as a reminder to check their smoke detectors to be sure they are working properly.
