“It was a pile when it was done,” Cooke County Fire Marshal Ray Fletcher said of a weekend blaze that destroyed an area home.
Around 1:20 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, firefighters responded to a single-family brick home on fire in the 6000 block of Farm-to-Market Road 1201.
There were no reported injuries to residents or emergency personnel. However, Fletcher said three dogs and two cats “didn’t make it.”
He said a mother and daughter — the occupants of the house — were in town at the time of the blaze.
He said where or how the fire started is undetermined. Fletcher did say witness statements indicate it began in the southeast part of the house.
Gainesville Fire-Rescue as well as Lindsay, Moss Lake, Muenster and Myra volunteer fire departments responded to the blaze. Personnel with Cooke County Emergency Medical Services, Cooke County Precinct 1 and the Cooke County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the call, according to the fire marshal.
The two displaced had friends and family in the area, Fletcher said. The homeowner also had insurance, he said.
