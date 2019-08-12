A small fire that started with a cigarette was put out Sunday afternoon at Pond’s Motel, Gainesville Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Tamara Sieger said Monday, Aug. 12.
Ten firefighters were called just before 2 p.m. Aug. 11 to the motel at 911 N. Grand Ave., the weekend fire log showed. When they arrived in four GF-R units, they found a small fire on the south side of the building. Light smoke was coming from motel rooms 9 and 10, according to Sieger, and the motel occupants had been evacuated.
GF-R personnel extinguished the fire and aired out the smoke. They determined the fire was an accident that started with a cigarette that had been left in the grass next to the building, Sieger said. The cigarette caused a small grass fire that reached one of the motel’s exterior walls.
Rooms 9 and 10 were damaged. One of them was unoccupied and the other’s occupant was relocated to another room, Sieger said.
Smoke detectors were present, she said, and no injuries were reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.