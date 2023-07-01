Fireworks light up the sky this weekend in honor of The United States’ Independence Day.
While there will be displays a bit farther out in Denison, Sherman and other larger towns in the area, local residents don’t have to go that far to see a show and be with the community.
Crossroads Baptist Church will be hosting fireworks on Sunday. Fish fry, hayrides and more activities will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the fireworks when it gets dark.
Saint Jo Fire Department is doing an event on July 4 at Boggess Park at 503 E. Boggess St. in Saint Jo.
A corn hole tournament will begin at 9 a.m. Then bounce houses will be available for kids from noon to 7 p.m. for $5.
Fireworks will begin at dark. Era Volunteer Fire Department is also hosting an event on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at 4823 CR-321.
The event will include a hamburger cookout and music by Blackout Betty.
BEAT THE HEAT
Temperatures will range in the high 90s this weekend, with the heat index as high as 105.
City of Gainesville Emergency Management issued an alert this week, encouraging everyone to avoid the heat. Follow these tips:
• Drink plenty of water;
• Stay indoors as much as possible;
• Limit time outside to coolest part of the day;
• Wear light-colored breathable clothing;
• If outside, take frequent breaks in the shade;
• Never leave pets or children in hot vehicles; • Avoid high-energy activities or work outdoors, during midday heat, if possible;
• Check on family members, older adults and neighbors;
• Know the symptoms of heat illness: Throbbing headache, confusion, nausea, dizziness, body temperature above 103°F, hot, red, dry or damp skin, rapid pulse, fainting and loss of consciousness;
• Call 911 if you suspect heat stroke.
There is a 30 percent chance of storms popping up Saturday afternoon. After that, The next chance for rain will be on the July 4 holiday Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.