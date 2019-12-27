Those wishing to ring in 2020 with a bang need to be mindful of fireworks regulations, officials say.
Retail fireworks sales began Dec. 20, 2019, and end at midnight Jan. 1, 2020, according to the Texas Department of Insurance.
On Friday, Dec. 27, a TDI spokesman said the State Fire Marshal’s Office had issued 14 retail permits for Cooke County.
Fireworks are legal to shoot in unincorporated areas of the county year-round, Cooke County Fire Marshal Ray Fletcher previously told the Register. He did advise there are some state laws to follow.
Jerry Hagins, a TDI spokesman, said it is a class C misdemeanor to discharge fireworks less than 100 feet from where flammable liquids are stored and dispensed, 100 feet from where fireworks are sold, 600 feet from a hospital, vet clinic, school or day care, from a motor vehicle and at a motor vehicle, according to a previous report in the Register.
Anyone interested in adding fireworks to their New Year’s Eve celebrations should check with their local municipality first, fire officials say.
Fireworks are illegal to shoot in Gainesville.
It is unlawful for “any person to possess, store, offer for sale, sell at retail, or use or explode any fireworks” in Gainesville, according to the city’s code of ordinances. Offenders could face a fine of up to $2,000 for each offense.
Between Dec. 24, 2018, and Jan. 4, 2019, officers with the Gainesville Police Department responded to three fireworks calls, according to police department spokeswoman Belva McClinton. She said officers issued a citation on one of the calls. Police were unable to locate the other fireworks reported.
Fletcher said he didn’t have to issue any citations “relative to fireworks.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.