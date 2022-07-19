The first Gainesville Rodeo since 2019 was held this past weekend. The heat and humidity could not stop the enthusiasm of the crowd that came out to the Gainesville Riding Arena on Friday and Saturday nights for the Gainesville Rodeo.
Sponsored by the Gainesville Riding Club, people of all ages and sizes were able to showcase their skills in riding, roping and much more.
This year’s rodeo queen, Paige Ernst, was also crowned. She will be representing the Gainesville Rodeo and the Gainesville Riding Club for the next year.
