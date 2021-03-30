Fisher awarded calf scramble scholarship

Cooke County 4-H’er Samantha Fisher is taking home a $4,000 scholarship after exhibiting at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo over a year ago.
Samantha, a member of Cooke County 4-H and daughter of Jimmy and Laura Fisher, participated in the 2020 Fort Worth Stock Show Calf Scramble program, making her eligible for the scholarship from the stock show’s Calf Scramble Scholarship Committee.
She was among 72 youth who shared in $340,000 of scholarship monies, according to a stock show press release.
Calf scramble scholarship recipients caught a calf during the 2020 calf scramble, then used stock show funds toward purchasing a calf they cared for in 2020. Fisher’s Shorthorn heifer project was sponsored by Kleinheinz Capital Partners of Fort Worth. Besides caring for their heifer, calf scramble participants were required to complete monthly reports and a final essay to remain eligible for scholarship consideration.
The committee awarded Fisher her scholarship after a February meeting.
