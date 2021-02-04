After months of lower-than-average gas prices, drivers in the Texoma region are once again paying more for fuel than they did a year ago.
Prices in the Sherman-Denison metro area averaged $2.05 per gallon of regular unleaded fuel, AAA Texas announced Thursday, Feb. 4, in its Weekend Gas Watch. That’s up four cents from the $2.01 average at this time last week and is also seven cents above the $1.98 average seen at this time last year.
Statewide, gas is averaging $2.16 per gallon, three cents more than on this day last week and also three cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Abilene are paying the most on average at $2.36 while drivers in the Sherman-Denison area are paying the least.
The streak of the statewide gas price average being cheaper year-over-year is finished. Texas drivers saw savings while filling up compared to the average price per gallon last year – as much as $1.12 a gallon less – for 342 days.
It is soon to be a similar story at the national level, where the year-over-year average has been cheaper for 339 days.
Market analysts attribute the rise in gas prices to increasing crude oil prices. Crude oil has been trading at higher prices due to optimism about COVID-19 vaccines renewing demand later this year and oil production cuts promised by members of the Organization for the Petroleum Exporting Countries.
“Typically, this time of the year, gas prices trend downward,” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said in a press release. “That is not the case this year as crude oil continues to price at levels not seen since mid-February 2020.”
Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest prices at the pump, ranking third lowest in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.
Prices were up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m. Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.