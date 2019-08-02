The Forestburg Community Service Club is gearing up for the 39th annual Forestburg Watermelon Festival on Saturday, Aug. 10.
The festival won’t have an official theme this year, according to a press release from the club.
Vendor booths will be set up in the morning in the town just west of Cooke County on Farm-to-Market Road 922. Montague County Veterans Services will be available to help veterans and their families obtain benefits. A craft and bake sale will take place 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the LifeChurch building on Main Street, where a homemade salsa contest will also take place. Entries for the salsa contest should be turned in at 9 a.m. at the church and people’s choice voting will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For contest rules, call Jacqui Garrison at 940-391-6772. Homemade ice cream and free watermelon slices will also be available.
Events being with a parade leaving from the school parking lot at 10:30 a.m. A barbecue lunch with trimmings will follow the parade, as well as children’s games and Gospel and country music performances. Vendor booths will also be open in the afternoon.
The Forestburg Riding Club’s annual “Biggest Little Rodeo in Texas” will also take place the weekend of the watermelon festival. The rodeo, produced by the Big L Rodeo Co., will begin with mutton bustin’ at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 9-10, followed by rodeo events at 8:30 p.m.
For more information about the festival, visit the Forestburg Community Service Club’s Facebook page. Those interested in signing up for the parade should email forestburgwf@gmail.com or call or text Charley Lanier at 214-449-8737.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.