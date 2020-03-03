A former Gainesville radio personality passed away this week in Florida, KGAF radio announced.
Pat Bolin, 76, a former broadcaster at KGAF in Gainesville, had been living in Florida for the last several years and succumbed to respiratory illness, according to Steve Eberhart, KGAF owner and operator.
Bolin began his career at KMAD in his hometown of Madill, Oklahoma, before joining KXII TV station in Sherman part-time. The Sherman job led to a position at KGAF in 1967. At the local radio station, Bolin worked as a DJ and sports broadcaster before moving back to KXII as a full-time sports anchor.
Bolin returned to KGAF to host its morning show from 1973-1984 and announced hundreds of local football, basketball and baseball games at Cooke County high schools.
After his time at KGAF, Bolin worked at KRLD radio station in Dallas, then at KTEN TV to anchor the 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. prime time spots. Several years later, he again returned to radio broadcasting at WBAP in Fort Worth. He left broadcasting in the late 1990s, retiring to Kansas City and finally Jacksonville, Florida.
