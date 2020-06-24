Forward to the Fourth: Organizations plan Independence Day festivities

America’s birthday is soon and some organizations are planning to celebrate with events in the area.
June 27
Callisburg
The Callisburg Volunteer Fire Department’s Independence Day celebration begins at 6:30 p.m. at Parkhill Park, near Farm-to-Market Road 678 on County Road 164. All events will be by the baseball fields. Due to social distancing, the department said they will not have the usual children’s activities available. However, everyone is encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket to come enjoy a fireworks show scheduled to launch just after dark. The show is free, but the volunteer department does accept donations.
June 28
Gainesville
At 10 a.m. Sunday, First Baptist Church Minister of Music Shane Studdard will present the church’s annual “God and Country Celebration.” The patriotic service at 308 E. Broadway St. will honor veterans and active-duty service members of the U.S. military. Songs of freedom will be sung and prayer will be offered for the country and its leaders.
July 4
Saint Jo
Old Jo’s 12th annual Firecracker 5K Run starts at 8 a.m. on the Chisholm Trail Square. Registration is $30 through Wednesday, July 3, and check-in starts at 6:30 a.m. on the square. For additional details and to register, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/SaintJo/OldJos5K.
The city of Saint Jo, the Saint Jo Chamber of Commerce and the Saint Jo Volunteer Fire Department will sponsor a July 4th Star Spangled Spectacular Fireworks show at Boggess City Park beginning around 9 p.m. The pre-show entertainment kicks off at 6 p.m. with live music and free watermelon. A concession stand will also be on site selling hot dogs and hamburgers.
Era
Come celebrate Independence Day with the Era Volunteer Fire Department at 4823 County Road 321. Hot dogs, burgers and all the fixings will be served at 6:30 p.m. and fireworks begin around 9 p.m. Blackout Betty is the scheduled live entertainment before the fireworks show. The event is free. However, donations to help the fire department are encouraged.
Tioga
The annual Fourth of July fundraiser for the Tioga Volunteer Fire Department is slated to begin at 5:30 p.m. with a parade on the Tioga school grounds, 405 N. Florence St. Starting at 6:15 p.m., there will be food to purchase. Live music from the Renegade Band begins at 6:30 p.m. and the fireworks show kicks off at dusk. Fire department officials said the show is going to be “bigger” this year. Donations from the event will help the department purchase personal protection and communication equipment.
