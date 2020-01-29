Frank Buck Zoo director headed to Australia to join efforts to rescue wildlife in bush fires

Frank Buck Zoo Director Susan Kleven is getting ready to board a plane to Australia on Sunday, Feb. 2, to help wildlife rescuers and deliver emergency supplies in the fire-ravaged country.
Bush fires have razed more than 40,000 square miles of brushland, rain forests and national parks since September, the Associated Press reported, and 31 people have died. By one estimate, more than a billion wild animals have been killed, according to the AP. Biologists are now looking for survivors especially of rare and endangered species like brush-tailed rock wallabies.
“Of course fire is really important for that area,” Kleven said Wednesday, Jan. 29. Eucalyptus and similar trees make up three-fourths of Australia’s total native forest area and thrive when fires clear out dense undergrowth around them. “However, this year was unprecedented and rather than just being more confined to the understory … it just went up the trees,” she said.
As she followed the news about Australia’s bush fires, she said she began to fell “called. I have two hands and this is stuff I’m familiar with.”
So when a contact in Australia put out a call for experienced wildlife caretakers, she decided she’d pitch in.
It won’t be Kleven’s first visit to the continent. She traveled to Australia about two years ago and has several years of experience raising macropods — the general term for kangaroos and wallabies — as well as training in emergency response and management related to Frank Buck Zoo’s battles with flooding over the years. Kleven is also on the Zoological Association of America’s crisis management committee, helping develop resources for other zoos to prepare for natural disasters.
In Australia, Kleven will be cooperating with New South Wales Bush Fire Wildlife Rescue and said she’ll be doing whatever they ask of her.
“This group has set up a hospital outpost, out in the bush, [where] they’re taking care of a lot of animals,” she said, in addition to driving around in the wake of fires looking for injured animals to pick up. She also expects to be delivering supplies to other wildlife caregiving organizations that lost materials to fire, she said.
“Some of the things they asked for that I’m going to be bringing are, like, welding gloves to be able to pick up echidnas,” Kleven said. Echidnas are egg-laying mammals with spines like a porcupine. She’ll also be bringing handmade pouches for joeys — young kangaroos — as well as playpen-like enclosures for koalas and game cameras used to monitor wildlife still roaming fire-ravaged lands.
Once in Australia, she’ll use remaining monetary donations to purchase materials like lumber to build enclosures for wombats brought to the bush wildlife hospital.
“They do have a warehouse on the ground there and they do have a lot of, like medical supplies and stuff, but it’s more like … all these animals that are coming into care, where do you put them?” Kleven explained.
Kleven is raising funds this week to cover supply purchases and donations may be made through a GoFundMe campaign at https://www.gofundme.com/f/kvswpf-australian-bush-fire-relief-fund. She said her travel and transportation is being covered out of the zoo’s conservation fund. She’ll be flying directly from the Metroplex to Sydney, where she’ll arrive Tuesday, Feb. 4, local time, she said. Her return is scheduled for Feb. 16, one week before Frank Buck Zoo will host a regional workshop on macropods.
“I am very realistic that it’s a devastating situation that we’re going into and that people that have been dealing with it for a long period of time will be feeling the effects of having to deal with the trauma,” Kleven acknowledged. “I’m excited to be of assistance but I know it’s going to be a challenge.”
