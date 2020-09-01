Frank Buck Zoo director involved in Hurricane Laura disaster response

As Hurricane Laura threatened the Texas coast, Frank Buck Zoo Director Susan Kleven had a job to do: disaster response.
Kleven helped facilitate an ongoing coordinated response to the hurricane by running the Command Center on behalf of the Zoological Disaster Response, Rescue and Recovery (ZDR3) team, made up of several zoos and wildlife facilities in Texas and surrounding states and headquartered at the Fort Worth Zoo.
ZDR3 was created in response to the overwhelming need for disaster support among animal facilities following Hurricane Harvey in 2017, according to a press release from Frank Buck Zoo. It was clear then that coordinated communication rescue and recovery efforts were needed ahead of future natural disasters.
ZDR3 is designed to funnel disaster relief calls for help to one central command center. The Command Center coordinates and deploys recovery teams, assets and resources to damaged facility in need of assistance, and also documents and measures outcomes.
The coordinated effort assists the facility in need with staffing, equipment and additional resources as needed. The response team assesses damage and needs before determining if more help may be required.
The Command Center went online Thursday afternoon, Aug. 27. Kleven was part of the team that monitored Hurricane Laura as it was coming in and assisted with incoming requests for support. Kleven was on duty most of the 72 hours through Sunday morning, Aug. 30, at which point another team member began transitioning response so she could focus on her director role at Frank Buck Zoo.
She is still supporting the response and recovery efforts in Louisiana to a lesser degree in the aftermath.
Communications is an essential role of the Command Center, Kleven explained in a press release. Priorities include relaying information coming in from teams in the field, getting information back out to other teams and communicating to other individuals who were being kept aware because they’re on standby for their respective roles. The schedule is dictated by the needs of the facility and the needs of the teams deployed in the field.
ZDR3 deployed two teams from Texas to Louisana. Fort Worth Zoo Director Michael Fouraker led a team assisting with debris removal and facility repair at Louisiana Purchase Zoo in Monroe. Animal World Zoo Director/Owner Eric Trager is leading a team assisting with debris removal and facility repair at Alexandria Zoo.
Over the past several years Kleven has gotten highly involved in crisis management and disaster preparedness because of her extensive experience with flood evacuation and mitigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.