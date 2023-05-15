Members of the Gainesville City Council will reaffirm their oath to the city.
At Tuesday evening’s meeting, Mayor Tommy Moore and Councilmembers Brandon Eberhart and Ken Keeler will retake their oath of office. Keanna Franklin will also take her oath as she steps onto the council as the representative of Ward one.
Franklin’s predecessor, Carolyn Hendricks, will be recognized for her 20 years of service as well.
The election of Mayor Pro Tem, currently held by Ken Keeler, will be held by the council as well. This role fills in and leads council meetings when the mayor cannot attend.
The results of the special election on May 6 are slated to be confirmed. This election approved the sale of Sesquicentennial Park. The council will take the next steps in that sale, authorizing the City Manager, Barry Sullivan, to continue the process.
Other actions include a public hearing and decision on the economic plan from the Gainesville Economic Development Corporation.
Prior to the council meeting at 6:30 p.m., there will be a meeting of the board of Reinvestment Zone No. 1 at 6 p.m. The city council also serves as members of this board.
At this meeting, the board will discuss and possibly take action on a Final Project and Finance Plan for the reinvestment zone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.