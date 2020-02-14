The man with Gainesville ties that multiple law enforcement agencies were seeking was jailed Friday in Dallas, records show.
Joshua Bell, 36, is believed to have scammed an elderly Vietnam veteran in Mesquite, the Register reported Thursday. He was wanted for a similar crime in Arlington and on active warrants out of Cooke, Denton and Fannin counties.
The U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force, in conjunction with Mesquite Police Department investigators, arrested Bell. He was taken into custody in Dallas, according to a statement from Mesquite police.
Dallas County Jail records show Bell was booked into the jail Friday morning, Feb. 14, on a charge of theft of property more than $2,500 less than $30,000. No bond amount had been set.
He’s also being held on a Fannin County warrant for prohibited substance in a correctional facility, a Texas Department of Corrections parole violation and a Denton County failure to appear warrant.
