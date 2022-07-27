North Texas Medical Center is offering free classes for patients who may be thinking about joint replacement surgery
NTMC Joint Camp will be held the second Wednesday of each month from 10:30 a.m. to noon in the NTMC classrooms. The first session is scheduled for Aug. 10. Attendees will learn what to expect before, during and after joint replacement surgery.
Speakers from the NTMC Orthopedic Clinic and NTMC Therapy Services will educate attendees on both total knee replacement and total hip replacement surgery, including how to prepare for surgery, what to expect the day of surgery, how to prepare your home for your return after surgery and recovery and rehabilitation. They will also share pre-surgery exercises and ways to manage pain after the procedure.
“Joint Camp is not just for those patients scheduled or expecting surgery, but also for those who are not sure what they want to do and are just looking for information about joint replacements,” said NTMC Therapy Services Director Joe Christian. “Knowing what to expect if you are planning on having a joint replacement surgery can make the entire process much easier for a patient and their loved ones, and will assist with the recovery process afterwards.”
NTMC’s Orthopedic Clinic provides both surgical and non-surgical treatment for patients of all ages. Dr. Christian Vissers. He diagnoses and treats ailments affecting muscle, bones and joints. He treats sports injuries and degenerative diseases. He also regularly performs joint repair and replacement operations.
Register for the free NTMC Joint Camp by calling 940-612-8340. Register online at www.ntmconline.net/classes-events.
