The Callisburg Volunteer Fire Department will host ts annual Fireworks in the Park at Parkhill Park in Callisburg Saturday.
The show and parking are free. Other food, drinks and raffle tickets will be available for purchase.
There will be prizes, raffle drawing and food. The fireworks will go off just after dark.
Attendees should bring lawn chairs. The organizers will start setting up for the show around 6:30 p.m. and vendors will open shortly after that.
Call 940-727-8120 for more information.
