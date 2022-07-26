Gainesville Independent School District will continue to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students for the 2022-23 school year, thanks to funding from the Communication Eligibility Provision (CEP) program.
“Previously, families were required to complete the free/reduced meal application to determine qualification under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program,” according to GISD spokeswoman Leslie Crustsinger. “However, for the last two years as an additional form of pandemic relief, all students in Gainesville ISD were able to receive free meals regardless of household income. That grant has come to an end and GISD opted to apply for the CEP program."
The new program won’t require households to complete the National School Lunch Program free/reduced meal application. However, districts in the CEP program are required to collect an income survey from all families. The survey is now included as a required form in parent portal for the 2022-23 school year. This simple and concise form will provide valuable information that will assist GISD in qualifying for a multitude of grants from additional funding sources.
See www.gainesvilleisd.org for more information.
