The 2023 spring severe weather season is not too far away, and the National Weather Service wants people to be ready.
The National Weather Service (NWS) Office in Fort Worth will conduct a free severe weather class Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the Gainesville Civic Center.
The program, which runs from 6-8 p.m., will be a partnership with Cooke County and the City of Gainesville Emergency Management offices.
There is no cost to attend this class and no registration is required.
This year’s program will feature an in-depth review and study of the various threats posed by severe thunderstorms.
The program will also review thunderstorm characteristics and features associated with severe and non-severe storms.
For more information, visit https://weather.gov/ fortworth or https://www.facebook.com/NWSDallas-FortWorth and on Twitter: @NWSFortWorth.
