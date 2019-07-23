This weekend’s Gainesville Summer Sounds concert is shaping up to draw this summer’s biggest crowd of the series, event co-founder Barry Otts said Tuesday, July 23.
Jason Boland and the Stragglers will headline the final concert in the 10th annual series this Friday, July 26, on the courthouse square in downtown Gainesville. It’ll be his first time performing at Summer Sounds, Otts said.
Otts described Boland as “a Texas Country guy that’s been doing this for a long time.”
“We got a pretty big reaction when we announced him playing,” he added. “Everybody was excited, lots of comments.”
The Stragglers’ set begins at 9 p.m. The “independent honky tonk” band has sold more than half a million albums, according to the Stragglers’ website. Their most recent record, “Hard Times are Relative,” was released in 2018.
Jim Stewart, a Denison blues, rock and roll and country artist, will open the outdoor concert with a solo performance at 6:15 p.m. He’s a returning participant in Summer Sounds, Otts said, and is known locally as the former lead singer for the original Willie Kikit Band.
Renegade will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Otts described the group as “kind of a classic country band formed of local people, all from the Cooke County area.” They also perform regularly at Market Days at Liberty Crossing, he added.
“I think we probably would expect this to be the biggest crowd of the summer,” Otts said ahead of this weekend’s event. “And it looks like the weather’s not going to be hot like a typical end of July. I mean it’s going to be hot, but it looks like it’s going to be five to 10 degrees cooler than we’d typically expect.”
National Weather Service forecasts show that “absolutely splendid weather will continue through Friday.” While temperatures are expected to reach the low 90s on Friday, they’ll still feel “quite comfortable” because it isn’t expected to be humid out.
The cooler evening temperatures and shade provided by downtown buildings also keep concertgoers comfortable, Otts said.
He advised concertgoers to “bring chairs, leave your coolers at home.” Concessions will be available for those needing a drink during the concert and “are also what helps fund the event as well as the sponsors,” he said.
Admission for the concert series is free. The series takes place each year on the last Friday of May, June and July.
