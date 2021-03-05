The Friends of Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge are hosting several virtual events this month.
Find a bird by ear
“Second Saturday: Birding By Ear — Non-passerine Version” will be 10 a.m. Saturday, March 13. The program will teach ways to learn bird sounds, emphasizing species common in the Texoma area, to help would-be birders follow the sound to find the bird it's from. The program will focus on non-passerines, or “non-song” birds.
It'll be presented by Wayne Meyer, associate professor of biology at Austin College, where he has been teaching for 27 years. He started birding at 13 in Connecticut, has birded both coasts of the U.S. extensively and has spent a quarter-century birding in Texas and Oklahoma.
Enter the following in your web browser to register: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUsdempqjwoHtWTu2yP00Getq_7lZSwGdHt
You will receive an confirmation email with a link to the Zoom meeting. Download the Zoom Cloud Meetings app and use the link in the confirmation email to open the meeting at 10 a.m. March 13. Email friendsofhagerman@gmail.com for more information.
Annual meeting set
The Friends of Hagerman NWR Virtual Annual Meeting will be 1:30 p.m. March 21. Members of the Friends of Hagerman, as well as anyone interested in the organization, are invited to the annual meeting, which will include reports for 2020 accomplishments and election of directors.
Enter the following in your web browser to register: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZItc-irrDkqEtBXk5jXvp1u86rCAd19Gdzp
You will receive an confirmation email with a link to the Zoom meeting. Download the Zoom Cloud Meetings app and use the link in the confirmation email to open the meeting at the start time.
Photo club to meet
The Hagerman NWR Photo Club will have a virtual meeting at 1 p.m. March 20. Have you tried photographing wildflowers and been disappointed with the results? Did you discover that seemingly small issues can very quickly ruin a photograph as well as your entire wildflower photography experience? Carol Henrichs will show how to deal with environmental conditions and will cover tips and tricks for addressing issues related to tools and equipment, sun, wind and clouds.
Carol Fox Henrichs is an interpretive nature photographer and photo artist. Her published works have appeared in the North American Nature Photography’s annual publication and Ranch and Rural Magazine and she has won numerous awards. She holds a professional photography diploma from the Photography Institute and successfully completed the Cameras, Exposure, and Photography program from Michigan State University.
Registration is required. To register, enter the following into your web browser: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcsdOirpz4oHtS2WXfaVx7tp_IlaUnYPIJu
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
