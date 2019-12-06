First State Bank was recently named the 2019 Texas Large Family Business of the Year by the Institute for Family Business at Baylor University’s Hankamer School of Business, the bank announced in a press release.
Ryan Morris, the Gainesville-based bank’s CEO, is the fifth generation of his family to be involved in the bank. His father, Frank Morris, was formerly CEO and is now chairman of FSB’s board of directors.
“This is an amazing award, all the more meaningful because it’s my alma mater and my Baylor family recognizing my First State Bank family,” Morris said in the release. He graduated from Baylor with a dual major Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting and finance in 1998, he said. His wife, Christy, also graduated the following year with a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance.
The bank was honored as part of the Institute for Family Business’s 30th annual awards program. It won in the category for businesses with at least 151 employees.
“It is truly an honor to be recognized across Texas as the Large Family Business of the Year, and an affirmation of the incredible culture we’ve built,” Morris added. “Our mission is to place our home, neighbors and family ahead of profits, which continues to set us apart in the industry and fuels our success.”
FSB employs 267 across its branches, Morris said in response to follow-up questions.
“We go above and beyond in treating our employees as our family,” he said. Besides hosting new employees at lunch, he said FSB employees will sign “thousands of Get Well and Sympathy cards for clients and their families throughout the year.”
“Personally, I live the mission in many ways, including giving personal gifts to every employee for baby and wedding showers, high school and college graduations, and more handwritten notes than I can count,” he added.
The bank also provides funds for employee training and for community scholarships, he said.
“And, First State Bank invests more heavily in our local community non-profit organizations than you would typically see from any industry corporate entity,” Morris said. “We believe that anything which benefits the quality of life in our home towns also contributes to the overall success of our home towns.”
Last year, FSB pledged $1 million toward North Central Texas College’s Denton campus. The main building opened in September this year as the First State Bank Exchange at NCTC Denton. The bank was also among 13 Pacesetters for the Cooke County United Way’s 2019 fundraising campaign.
Chartered in 1905, First State Bank is the oldest state bank in Texas. It has over $1 billion in assets and operates 11 locations in Cooke, Denton, Montague and Wise counties.
