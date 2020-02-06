Members of the Cooke County Commissioners Court are scheduled to vote on the county’s fuel supply services Monday, Feb. 10.
The county recently agreed to go out and rebid fuel services for transparency, according to archived Register reports. The county requested quotes for bulk fuel purchases of regular unleaded gasoline, ethanol-free regular unleaded gasoline and diesel fuel, according to information provided to commissioners.
When awarded, the contract would be in effect March 1, 2020, to Feb. 28, 2021.
In addition to the fuel contract, members of the court are to vote on possibly awarding an architectural contract for the Cooke County Courthouse Annex and to replat lots in a Lake Kiowa subdivision, according to the meeting’s agenda.
The meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday in the Commissioners Courtroom on the first floor of the Cooke County Courthouse, 101 S. Dixon St.
Anyone wishing to address the commissioners should arrive at least 15 minutes early and sign in with the Cooke County Judge’s office on the first floor of the courthouse. Public comment will be limited to no more than five minutes per person.
