Two people are dead following a plane crash near Gainesville Municipal Airport late Sunday afternoon, July 28.
Staff Sgt. Mark Tackett said the crash was reported by a passerby to the Cooke County Sheriff’s Office at about 4:22 p.m.
Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety then responded to a pasture north of the airport where a twin-engine Piper PA-34 was found.
Yu Qiu, a 22-year-old student pilot from China, was pronounced dead at the scene, Tackett, a DPS spokesman, said.
Francesca Norris, a 25-year-old flight instructor from North Richland Hills, was taken by CareFlite to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas in critical condition where she died later that evening, Tackett said.
The two were with Denton-based U.S. Aviation Academy, according to Tackett. He said Monday, July 29, that it is unknown who was piloting at the time of the crash.
An emailed statement Sunday night from U.S. Aviation Academy stated that the school will have grievance counselors on campus throughout the week to assist students and staff.
“The safety of our students and instructors remains at the cornerstone of our training program and, with that in mind, we are assisting with the National Transportation Safety Board, Federal Aviation Administration and local authorities as they investigate the accident,” said Justin Sykes, assistant chief financial officer with U.S. Aviation Academy. “We will also be conducting our own internal investigation. … Again, our hearts are with our student’s and instructor’s families, friends and loved ones.”
FAA spokesman Lynn Lunsford said the aircraft crashed with the two people on board while it was preparing to land at Gainesville Municipal Airport, 2300 Airport Road.
According to preliminary information provided by Lunsford after the crash, the plane went down about a quarter-mile east of Runway 18 and “burned after impact.”
The cause of the crash is unknown, according to Tackett.
Lunsford said Monday that he wasn’t sure when FAA investigators arrived to the scene Sunday, but they typically take photos and make sure the area is secured. Then they wait for the NTSB to arrive to conduct a detailed investigation.
“It follows a set process to ensure all of the evidence is documented and analyzed,” Lunsford said.
Terry Williams, a spokesman with the NTSB, said an investigator with their agency arrived at the site Monday.
He said the fact-gathering portion of the investigation is underway and investigators will be looking at clues such as the pilot’s record, the weather, the aircraft and maintenance procedures.
“We are in the very, very, early stages of the investigation,” Williams said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.