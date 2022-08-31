“We have to plan; we have to prepare; we have to make a documentation of what we plan to do in an event so it’s been ingrained.”
Those sad words, spoken by Lieutenant Lisa Hughes of the Bonham Police Department, were part of an active shooter training session Saturday at First United Methodist Church - Gainesville (FUMC) in conjunction with its associated preschool, The Learning Tree.
Hughes became involved with The Learning Tree through a personal connection and provided the seminar, as well as walked through the building with church leaders to discuss plans and what can be done to provide further security.
“Training is something we’ve done for churches and schools throughout my career. Active shooters have really come to importance in churches, and the security part is very important because that's our first line of defense, and then in how to handle incidents, if and when they occur,” she said.
Active shooter and emergency training has been an increasing priority for years with more shootings occurring, particularly in places of worship and schools.
“As a church, but also as a church that has a preschool, our responsibility is to the people who come to us for the care and security that we can provide,” said Adam Spore, the pastor at FUMC. “Whether it be the families who entrust their children to us, or our church members who call this place home, we're responsible to care for people, and so we do our due diligence, to make sure that we are prepared to provide care in any situation that might arise whether it'd be aggression or a medical situation where we can respond and provide the care that God calls us to do.”
“It's for the utmost safety of the children; no matter what safety of the children goes above everything else that we do,” explained Learning Tree director Amanda Lee. “In this day and age with all of the chaos in the world, the protection and the response that we need to have needs to be there, so I think the training is the responsible thing to do.”
One of Hughes’ main points was the importance of having a team and having a plan.
“You need to determine who will call 911, who talks to the authorities, who gives directions, and make sure you’ve assigned back-up for each role,” explained Hughes. This assigning of roles is done primarily so the task is being done.
The other main focus of the training was a strategy often implemented in elementary schools, but is relevant anywhere: Run - Hide - Fight.
“You’ll see it described in different ways… some use Evacuate - Shelter - Defend for softer connotations, but it means the same thing,” said Hughes. “Run: evacuate if possible… Hide: hide silently in a safe place… And fight: take action to incapacitate the shooter.”
