This Sunday, Feb. 2, isn’t just for football fans. It’s also the return of Gainesville’s annual “Souper Bowl of Caring” fundraiser for Volunteers In Service To Others to combat child hunger in Cooke County.
First Christian Church, 401 N. Dixon St., will host the soup luncheon from 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the church’s Christian Life Center, accessible from the church’s Commerce Street entrance. More than 30 soups will be served and donations will be accepted to support VISTO’s Backpack Buddies program.
For more than a decade, the Backpack Buddies program has sent at-risk children home from school on Fridays with meals and snacks for the weekend.
A total of 934 children from 17 Cooke County schools are enrolled in Backpack Buddies, VISTO Executive Director Bekki Jones said Tuesday, Jan. 28.
Census estimates show about 9,260 children under age 18 live in Cooke County and about two-thirds of those are school-age. VISTO works with school officials to identify students for the program.
“The impact [of] this program is described in feedback from local teachers and school administrators,” she said. “When children arrive to school on Monday mornings with full tummies, they are better prepared to focus and process new information. When children aren’t hungry, behavior issues are reduced [and] they are healthier so illness is down and attendance improves.”
Each pack contains two mini-meals and a few snacks for each day of the weekend, Jones said.
Those interested in preparing soup for the fundraiser may call 940-665-2053 or email Rev. Mark Loewen at mdloewen@yahoo.com.
First Christian Church hosted Gainesville’s first “Souper Bowl of Caring” soup luncheon in 2007, according to archived Register reports. In 2019, the event raised nearly $4,000 for VISTO, the event release indicated.
