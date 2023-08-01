Noah’s Ark animal shelter tries to take care of every animal that comes into its care and find them a loving home.
That’s getting tougher, however, as the shelter has more animals coming in now than it can adopt out amid other financial concerns.
Sewage, of all things, has become a smelly headache.
“There has been dumping of Port-a-Privy’s and sewage from people’s septic tanks in the manhole cover by the bridge,” said Shelly Gomulak, the treasurer for Noah’s Ark and one of the volunteer veterinarians. “When the wind blows toward the shelter and someone opens the door, it is absolutely revolting.”
As the shelter is near the edge of town, the sewage does not flow away consistently, leading to additional issues in the shelter.
“We’ve had it back up into our kennels because there’s so much stuff going in and there’s no good water flow because nobody lives out here,” said Gomulak. “It’s not getting flushed through the way it would if it were being dumped somewhere with a lot of people, so it’s just sitting there and stagnating.”
Over $1,000 has been spent on the problem so far. It is legal for people to dump their waste there, but Noah’s Ark workers are trying to get people to dump somewhere with high water flow that will move the wastewater where it needs to go.
The cost of keeping pets is rising, thus creating another problem. Some people are bringing animals in due to tickets from Animal Control and concerns about the cost.
“Animal control officers are ticketing people and giving them a $160 ticket for their dog being loose in their yard,” said Gomulak. “I’m not saying they’re not legitimate in charging these people, but maybe they could give them a warning first before they give them a ticket.”
Dogs must be enclosed in a fenced yard or on a leash when they are outside.
“You just can’t let your dog run loose,” said Gomulak. “If you don’t have a fenced yard, just take your dog out on a leash.”
The shelter tries to help, but there is only so much that can be done to assuage the fear of a costly ticket.
“These are people’s pets that are coming in, and they’re afraid to keep them because they can’t afford another $160 ticket, and that’s the minimum ticket,” said Gomulak. “We offer a food pantry; we offer low-cost spay and neuter, but we can’t keep up with this. If people want to keep their pets, we’ll find a way for them, but they can’t if they’re going to get a $160 ticket.”
The number of animals coming in has kept the shelter at capacity for months. Noah’s Ark has 96 cages, there have been over 100 animals dropped off each month for the past few months, and has an average of about 10 adoptions a month.
Gomulak estimates that over 80 percent of animals coming into the shelter are medium-to-large sized dogs.
The shelter would normally transport animals to other shelters; however, shelters nationwide are also at capacity.
It has come to such an extreme that Noah’s Ark has had to euthanize some animals to make room despite being a no-kill shelter.
“Our shelter is becoming Animal Control instead of Noah’s Ark,” said Gomulak. “It’s hard to keep employees; its depressing when you have so many animals coming in that you have to euthanize healthy animals to make room … When they’ve been with you for several months and nobody comes to claim them or adopt, and it’s healthy, but you have 105 animals coming in every month, you have to make room.”
Struggling for options, the shelter turned to the Gainesville City Council at its meeting July 18.
“The way it’s going, we’re just going to run out of money,” Gomulak said at the meeting. “Our donations are down because people are broke … All the expenses are a lot higher, vaccines are higher, we have to pay our employees more because the cost of living is worse; it’s all a disturbing, nasty snowball.”
Gomulak said one of the main ways people can help is monetarily.
Noah’s Ark is also doing special offers to try to encourage people to adopt.
“Right now we’re having a two-for-one kitten sale because we have so many kittens,” she said. “And then next month is ‘Clear the Shelter,’ so all adoptions will be free of charge.”
Clear the Shelter is set to begin the first Monday in August and continue for the rest of the month.
Anyone interest in adopting animals can visit the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville or call 940-665-9800.
