There are three seats opening up on the Gainesville Area Chamber Board of Directors, and members have until Dec. 2 to cast their votes.
The nominees are: Chyna Vincent – ClarkAdamson Insurance Darin Allred – North Texas Medical Center Kristi Hamilton – Premiere Real Estate Dr. Van Miller – North Central Texas College The nominees will succeed outgoing board members Leslie Crutsinger of Gainesville ISD and John Walterscheid of Pentex Energy.
“We appreciate their years of service, hard work and dedication that they have provided to the Chamber Board and our community. If you see these two individuals, please be sure to thank them for a job well done,” said Jennifer Shumate, the chamber’s executive director.
To vote online, visit https://form.jotform. com/223065700661146 before 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2.
There is only one vote per business/ organization allowed.
Call 940-665-2831 for more information about the election.
