First United Bank was selected as the August Business of the Month by the Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce. The bank offers a complete line of account and loan services at its location at 101 E. Broadway in downtown Gainesville. The business of the month is selected by Chamber Ambassadors through their nomination and voting process. This selection is based on activity, not just within the Chamber, but within the community as a whole.
Gainesville Chamber Business of the Month
- Staff report
