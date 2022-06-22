Krootz Brewing Company was named the May 2022 Business of the Month by the Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce.
The contest is done by a nomination and voting process solely by Chamber Ambassadors and is based on activity within the community of Gainesville, not just through the Chamber of Commerce but the community as a whole.
Krootz Brewing Company, 315 W. Elm St. in downtown Gainesville, is an independent craft brewery and restaurant offering traditional and experimental ales and lagers. It is open lunch and dinner seven days a week.
