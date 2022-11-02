Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce is launching a program to support small business.
Beginning this week, the chamber will kick off its marketing efforts with a social media campaign designed to encourage shopping local. Throughout the holiday shopping season, the chamber is encouraging consumers to do at least part of their holiday spending in Gainesville and/or Cooke County.
“Small business is the backbone of our economy. 64% of our new jobs in the US come from small business. When people spend their dollars locally, more money stays local. On average, for every $100 spent locally, $68 of that stays here,” Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jennifer Shumate stated in a press release.
“… In addition to our wonderful retail options, there are dining establishments, personal service providers, even local artisans that need our support. Small Business Season is a way to help our residents develop a better appreciation for how their spending affects our area and quality of life,” she continued.
