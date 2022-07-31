Beginning Aug. 22, the city of Gainesville's residential crews will change scheduled pick ups for commercial and residential cart service.
Users should place the container at the curb no earlier than 6 p.m., prior to collection day, but no later than 5 a.m. on the scheduled collection day.
Drivers will begin servicing the routes at 6 a.m. on designated service days, which will be permanent.
For further questions, call the General Services Department at 940-668-4551.
