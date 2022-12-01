Downtown Gainesville will shine bright Thursday with the 88th annual Christmas parade.
Nearly 60 groups will travel down California Street at 6 p.m. with plenty of lights and decor to the theme of “Classic Christmas.”
“The phrase ‘Classic Christmas’ invokes a feeling of nostalgia for a time back when we were all kids and the feeling of waking up on Christmas morning, knowing that magic and family awaited us, was the only thing we needed to get us through the day,” said Ashley Collett, the membership and events coordinator for the Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce. “Many of our parade entries have embodied the Christmas traditions that so many of us grew up with, and still continue to this day. Whether that may be a classic movie, classic carol, or classic story, attendees are sure to feel the Christmas spirit in every entry.”
The parade will start at the Santa Fe Depot and head west down California Street to Weaver Street. The parade will end Santa and Mrs. Claus pass by the courthouse and Santa lights the Christmas tree on the courthouse steps. Afterward, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the Gainesville Farmers Market to visit with kids and take pictures. all kids of Gainesville and taking pictures.
“We have quite a few participants returning from last year, so if everyone loved that parade then they are definitely going to love seeing them again in this one,” said Collett. “We are very fortunate to have a community that loves to go above and beyond to put together a parade that everyone enjoys, so we can safely say that people won’t want to miss any of the entries.”
Right now, the forecast for Thursday is looking clear with temperatures in the 40s. The rain date would be Dec. 8.
