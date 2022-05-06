The Gainesville City Council approved the purchase of two vehicles for the Public Works Department this week.
The first is a 2022 Ford F350 1-ton truck to replace a truck that is currently being used and has been in use for 34 years.
“I tried to ask if they could get any more life out of this truck, and they said 34 years was plenty,” said Barry Sullivan, the city manager, at Tuesday’s council meeting.
The purchase of a new truck was planned as part of the five-year budget, although the price of the truck is coming in slightly above budget.
“However,” Sullivan elaborated, “we managed to take from other line items so we can avoid going over budget.”
There were some concerns about being able to find a truck given recent supply chain issues, but one has already been found.
“That’s the reason this is up to vote right now,” explained Sullivan. “We are able to find it and can get it.”
The other vehicle approved for purchase is a 2022 Case 580SN Backhoe Loader.
“The current one is 20 years old, so again it is time to replace it,” said Sullivan. “This, once again, was in the budget, and we do have the funds available to purchase this piece of equipment, and the equipment is also available.”
Also at the city council meeting:
• Jennifer Shumate, the executive director of the Gainesville Chamber of Commerce,was presented an official proclamation declaring this to be Small Business Week. Jennifer Carpenter, the Gainesville Economic Development Corporation executive assistant, was also there to receive an official proclamation declaring it Economic Development Week. The City Secretary, Diana Alcala, was also recognized as part of the 53rd annual Professional Municipal Clerks’ Week.
• The city manager was authorized to approved the submission of a grant application for rifle-resistant body armor to the office of the Governor, Criminal Justice Division.
• The city manager was authorized to execute a lease agreement with Larry Smith for a 1,002 square foot parcel of land and a 1,500 square foot parcel of land along Northeast Grand Avenue. This had been approved previously, but the land surveyors said that the edge of the land and the amount of land was different enough from the initial quote that the council had to vote again.
