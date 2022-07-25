The Gainesville City Council approved a zoning request during its brief meeting Tuesday.
The council approved for a minor plat in the City of Gainesville’s extra territorial jurisdiction (ETJ) at 1785 CR 208 PID 16987 Lot 1 Block A Abstract A-930 2.419 acres.
“Generally on minor plants, the city manager can approve them, but since this one's in the ETJ, the ordinance says the city council has to approve these in the ETJ,” explained City Manager Barry Sullivan. “We don't enforce many things in our ETJ. Planning is one thing we can do because one day it's more likely we'll be annexing this area, and we want it to meet our specifications. We have plumbing lines and such we can enforce part of our building codes on to make sure it is safe for our system to be tied to it. This meets our residential requirements for a minor plat.”
Sullivan also explained that the ETJ is the area one mile surrounding the city limits that is likely to be annexed as part of Gainesville in the future.
The 2021 Water Quality Report was also presented to the city council, stating that all tested parameters were below the maximum level.
Also at the meeting, July 26 was recognized as Americans with Disability Awareness Day. This upcoming July 26 will be the 32nd anniversary of the passing of the Americans with Disabilities Act in 1990.
“One in three Americans have a disability before the age of 65 for a temporary period of time, and one in four Americans currently have a disability,” stated April Martin, the Student HireAbility Navigator at Texoma Workforce Solutions. “So at some point you or someone you know will experience a disability, and I really appreciate you having me tonight.”
July 18 through the 24th was also recognized as National Zookeeper Appreciation Week, with staff of the Frank Buck Zoo being recognized for their hard work and animal conservation education.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.