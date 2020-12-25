The downfall of the oil and gas industry continues to wreak havoc on city earnings, according to City Manager Barry Sullivan.
Gainesville was paid $557,149 in local sales tax allocations this month by Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s office based on sales made in October by businesses that report tax monthly. The amount is a 23.43% decline over last December’s payment when the city received $727,689, according to the comptroller’s office.
“The major difference between last year and this year is the drop in the oil and gas industry,” Sullivan said. “This is the first sales tax payment for this fiscal year and it was expected to drop. We actually came in a little higher than budgeted for the month.”
The city’s fiscal year begins Oct. 1. The state reports sales tax allocations on a calendar year basis.
Sullivan said the city budgeted about $5 million for sales tax. This month’s payment was budgeted for $448,560 and the city received $473,341. The numbers, Sullivan said, don’t match the comptroller’s reports because Gainesville Economic Development Corp.’s portion of the sales tax is included with the comptroller’s number.
The GEDC collects a quarter of a cent of the city’s sales tax each month, according to a previous Register report. Sales tax reimbursements makes up the majority of the GEDC’s revenue, the report indicated.
“We encourage people to help local businesses and themselves by shopping local,” Sullivan said. “This means local business employing local people and sales taxes staying in the community.”
He also said the city can can directly pay itself sales tax for services, such as solid waste, to save on the comptroller’s processing fee.
The city’s year-to-date payment totals $7,429,528, according to Hegar’s office. That total reflects a 19.24% drop over the 2019 year-to-date total of $9,200,322.
Hegar’s office sent cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $790.3 million in local sales tax allocations for December, 3.7% less than in December 2019, a press release indicates.
