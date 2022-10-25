In south Gainesville, on the very block it originated, came alive, and grew to national and international fame, the Gainesville Community Circus (1930-1964) will come alive again this Saturday, Oct. 29 with a live concert by over 20 musicians. The event will take place in south Gainesville where the circus originated. Larry Johnson, former and final GCC Band Director, will bring his Heritage Brass Band of Dallas to the Stanford House in Gainesville. The reunion will include original pictures on large screen of over 20 acts of the GCC, including Gerry the Elephant, Roman Riders, Clown Hilarity, Kids of the Globes, Sweethearts of the Air, the grandeur of the Grand Entry and more. Seating is limited, so please reserve a spot by calling 940-668-1452. Stanford House is located at 401 W. Garnett in Gainesville. The concert is free to the public, however, donations are welcome and appreciated.
