Local business Dennies Towing asked the Gainesville City Council last week to rezone seven acres it owns along U.S. 82 from a commercial three (C-3) district to an industrial district.
“My father started this business back in 1996. This is an established business in the City of Gainesville that is located at 49 East 82. The land I’m wanting to move it to is at 3910 East 82, which is a mile west of the current property,” said Jannet Jackson, who owns the land with her husband Jeff and runs the company with her brother Brian Southerland.
“We’re talking about a family-owned business that has survived for over 25 years in Gainesville ... My father [Dennis Southerland] bought this piece of land... several years ago with hopes to move his business to that property one day.”
Jackson said the proposed towing storage facility would meet Texas Department of Licensing and Registration (TDLR) requirements, including a fenced in area where temporarily stored vehicles would not be visible to the public. There would also be wheel repair and other metal work on site.
“The repair shop does fall underneath the C-3 zoning,” said Jackson. “The issue is the towing storage facility; not an automotive junkyard, not a salvage yard. This is a towing storage facility that is regulated by TDLR.”
Jackson showed council members pictures of facilities like the one she wants to build, as well as other similar automotive storage and repair facilities in the vicinity of the property.
“I don’t understand why in these ordinances it wasn’t taken into consideration that a towing storage facility was not a wrecking yard,” said Jackson. “I hope you will look at those pictures and realize that Gainesville needs Dennies Towing.”
Move necessary
The matter is dire for Dennies Towing. Jackson said their current site is leased and they will have to move soon.
“The building Dennies is currently in is not ours ... and it is for sale. The owners are not wanting to let us continue to be there and want us to move our business,” said Jackson. “There is absolutely nowhere else within Gainesville that we can move this business and operate because there is not an industrial zone that is open to move a storage facility to.
“So, if we don’t find somewhere to move it, we’re either going to not have a business or have to take it out of Cooke County, and I would really hate to see that land sit there for another 25 to 30 years and be passed on to me kids who won’t do anything else with it.”
Complicated
City Manager Barry Sullivan explained why it is not as simple as just changing the zoning for one business.
“When the council looks at zoning, they’re supposed to not necessarily look at what is initially going into that zone. When you look at rezoning, you’re supposed to look at the overall impact of that type of zone because no matter who moves into it, or what their initial plans are, what you’re approving is anything that can happen in that zone,” said Sullivan. “In this case, anything that’s ranked as industrial can move into that zone, and when you look at what’s happening around it, you don’t look at necessarily what’s currently happening around it. You look at what is currently zoned around it, and that is a lot of commercial zones.”
Sullivan also explained that that while there are some legal non-conforming usages of the land in that area due to businesses that were in operation before the area became a C-3 district, and if they close for six months or more, they lose that legal non-conforming usage.
“Part of the idea behind the comprehensive plan is to have that more commercially zoned and not look like an industrial area... They’re no longer legally allowed; no new ones are. That was the intent of the ordinance; that is what the comprehensive plan calls for,” said Sullivan. “When you vote to change the zone, you’re not voting for a particular business for a particular family. What you’re voting on is, what does that impact on the future growth of the community? And this is the best utilization of that land for the future?”
OK on first reading
The council voted to approve the first reading of the ordinance, but members will continue to research the issue. The ordinance will return for consideration at the Dec. 20 City Council meeting.
“I don’t want to say no to these people tonight, but I also understand we have to lay out a plan for what’s best for the city,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Ken Keeler. “I just don’t know that I understand enough to make that decision.”
