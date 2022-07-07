The Gainesville City Council voted Tuesday to go along with Cooke County’s plans for a new parking lot downtown.
The council voted for angled parking to allow vehicles to back out into the public right of way for a Cooke County parking lot to be located at 301 and 315 W. Main St., across from the Cooke County Library.
“The county has approached us with preliminary drawings about putting a parking lot there, and we didn’t want to go any further until we knew it would be okay to back out into the traffic,” said Michael Doughty, the city’s community development director. “There are two vacant lots there right now… we do recommend approval on it simply because of the location where it is at not being the busiest part of Main Street, and the parking it will add will be beneficial.”
This plan, which the county is close to putting out to bid, will create more parking in downtown Gainesville. The county is also looking at tearing down the offices for state’s Department of Public Safety next to the Main Street lot to add even more spaces. The state offices would move across California Street, along with some county offices, once renovations to the Kress Building are complete.
In other business:
• The council approved the appointment of Jeffrey Wilson to the Gainesville Housing Authority Board.
• The sale of alcohol was approved for the Gainesville Farmers Market during the Zoo Benefit Concert on July 16.
• City Manager Barry Sullivan was authorized to execute an easement for temporary working space on Highway 51 with Indus Road and Bridge, Inc. for a temporary workspace located south of the bridge on FM 51. The space will be utilized to store equipment as they replace the bridge.
• Mayor Pro Tem Ken Keeler recognized Jim Goldsworthy for receiving the award of the Star of North Texas, in recognition of his many contributions to the Gainesville community.
• Sullivan recognized Jennifer Ekstrand as Employee of the Month for June 2022.
