The Gainesville City Council established an agreement with Messer, Fort and McDonald PLLC for attorney services.
“We selected them as our attorney firm based on qualifications,” said City Manager Barry Sullivan at the council meeting Tuesday evening. “Now that we’ve done that, this is the agreement that shows how much they’ll charge us. They’ll be able to change that from year to year.”
Right now the rate is $220 an hour as needed, with no minimal monthly fee or flat fee.
The council also approved the purchase of a 2024 Mack TE64 from Volvo and Mack Trucks of Waco for the Solid Waste Division. While the purchase was not budgeted, the funds are available.
“This is why we have extra money that we’re holding,” said Sullivan. “Because when something like this happens, it’s not a big disaster; we can move on, we have the funding and we can keep up with our solid waste services.”
The city is moving quickly on this purchase due to the scarcity of inventory creating two-year delays in receiving vehicles. This truck being purchased now is an exception that will be available in August.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.