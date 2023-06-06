A possible expansion by the Butterfield Stage will be discussed at the Gainesville City Council meeting Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
The theatre space is in a former Carnegie Library at Main and Denton streets, with a parking lot to the south and First United Methodist Church - Gainesville to the east.
The meeting will also host a public hearing on the approval of a Special Use Permit to operate a Short-Term Rental at 114 N. Dixon St.
This would give the owner permission to rent property for short periods of time, such as those through Airbnb. There have been permits issued for this purpose previously in Gainesville.
