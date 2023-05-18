The Gainesville City Council was busy Tuesday night.
New Ward One City Councilwoman Keanna Franklin was officially sworn in, succeeding the retired Carolyn Hendricks. The former councilwoman was also recognized at the meeting for her 20 years of service on the council.
“It is a sad day for us, but a wonderful day for you [Hendricks] because you’ve had 20 wonderful years here,” said Mayor Tommy Moore. “Thank you so much for your service.”
In addition to Franklin, Moore and council members Brandon Eberhart and Ken Keeler also reaffirmed their oaths of office. All positions ran unopposed. Keeler was selected to continue in his position as Mayor Pro Tem.
Park moves OK’d
The council also took the next steps in selling the former Sesquicentennial Park. The city voted on if the park should be sold or not on May 6, the For’s winning by 392 to 89. City Manager Barry Sullivan was granted approval at Tuesday’s meeting to begin posting about the sale of the park, and a public hearing will be held June 20 for citizens to speak about the use of the park.
“Even though the public voted in pretty large margin to sell Sesquicentennial Park, the law says that you have to call a public hearing and hear from the public once again before you can sell the park,” said Sullivan. He then confirmed that the hearing is the last step needed to be able to sell the park.
Sesquicentennial Park is located on North Clements Street behind Tom Thumb. The land is being sold in order to buy property for a new fire station and make improvements to other parks. At one time there were plans to rebuild the fire station currently on the property, but a better location was found that would allow fire trucks easier access out of the station in the case of emergency.
Liberty Pointe
The council also created Liberty Pointe Public Improvement District (PID) on the city’s eastside.
“A Public Improvement District is a district that allows that allows somebody that owns the land to ask for a special designation so that a special assessment can be made on that specific property,” explained Sullivan. “Within that property, when they sell it, whoever buys it will be responsible for whatever assessment is on that particular piece of land.”
The Liberty Pointe PID is going to become a residential area along East Broadway.
“When the developer develops the lots, when they sell the homes, to make the neighborhood nicer, they’re going to charge this assessment so they can put in walking trails, sidewalks, have other special things like swimming pools, amenity centers, open green space, their own park in that neighborhood,” said Sullivan. “That assessment allows the developer to use money to do the basic public improvements for streets, but then … since they can save money by using this PID to do the streets and other public improvements, they can enhance the neighborhoods by splitting in all those little special features that I just mentioned.
“So that’s the purpose of having a PID, is to get a nicer development than otherwise would be able to come to the city,” said Sullivan. “On top of that, the idea is only the people that live in that neighborhood that are getting those benefits should be the ones paying; it shouldn’t be the remainder of the city.”
Sullivan then went on to explain the council’s role in forming the PID.
“What this PID allows the city is to put an assessment on that particular piece of property, issue bonds at some point in the future to help pay for the development, which those bonds will be paid back from the people that have the assessments. The city will not be legally liable to repay that bond; it’s not going to be tied to our tax rate, and it will not impact our bond ratings because it is for this PID district and not for the city, even though the city is the one that has to approve it,” explained Sullivan. “That allows positive tax implications for the bonds because the bonds can be sold, and the person receiving the interest does not have to pay taxes on that.”
As part of the PID, the council also approved a Chapter 380 Economic Development Agreement splitting the sales tax on materials on a 60/40 basis, with the city keeping 60 percent and the developer keeping 40 percent.
“Usually developers buy their lumber packages and their cabinets from outside of the city. They’re going with big companies; they’re not going to the local Home Depot to do that. When they do that, the sales tax would go somewhere else,” said Sullivan. “We’re willing to give up a little just so we can actually get something. This way, we’re going to get 60 percent of whatever the sales tax is that they use for the materials on those houses. If we didn’t do that, we would be receiving nothing.”
