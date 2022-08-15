The Gainesville City Council will vote Tuesday on a $2.8 million bond issue that could bring some peace and quiet to the city.
The bond would fund work to create a Quiet Zone along the main rail line through town. It would prevent passing trains from blowing horns between Cole and Belcher streets. The bond would be paid off with an increase of approximately $0.0146 on the tax rate, according to City Manager Barry Sullivan.
“This has been requested by several people and two Gainesville citizens helped to pay for the quiet zone study that was completed in December 2021,” Sullivan told the Register. “In order for the trains not to blow their horns, each crossing has to be changed. Cole and McCubbin crossings will be closed. Belcher, Scott, Broadway, California, Main, Garnett and Moss streets will be restriped.”
Signage, channelized medians and curbs/gutters will also be added.
In other business, the council will discuss the property tax rate to be set for fiscal year 2023, which begins Oct. 1. Council members are also expected to schedule public hearings on the tax rate and the city’s 2023 budget.
The council meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 200 S. Rusk St.
