Gainesville City Council will be following up on previous decisions this Tuesday.
The city will also take the next step in developing a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) by signing an agreement with P3 Works for Administration Services.
The TIRZ would be with RCI Gainesville 110 LP, a development company planning on building a 115-acre industrial park off of FM 1202. This agreement would encourage RCI to develop public utilities as part of their development through partial reimbursement and tax cuts, building infrastructure that would benefit the city.
P3 Works will be providing consulting services to help the city determine if they want to create the TIRZ and the ideal parameters for the agreement with RCI.
“What this agreement does is it has the developer put up money … to go through the process to determine if we want to provide this TIRZ; there is no obligation for the City Council to enter this TIRZ agreement, but for us to fully examine it, it’s going to cost us between 15 and $25,000 … that will go to pay for attorneys, P3 Works … to pay for their consulting service, and also engineers that will be hired to help us out, look at this project,” said City Manager Barry Sullivan at the Apr. 4 meeting. “This makes sure the developer pays 100 percent of that, even if we decide not to do the TIRZ; this just covers our costs going into this deal.”
Gainesville has worked with P3 Works previously on other TIRZ agreements.
Agenda items also includes appointing the Presiding Judge and Alternate Judge for the Special Election on May 6 and establishing the rate of pay for election workers.
The special election will determine whether or not to authorize the city to sell Sesquicentennial Park and the fire station site, situated on the northeast corer of Gribble Street and North Clements Street, to be able to improve property for a new fire station.
“The public might notice this being similar to the election we took a couple of years ago, where we voted to abandon the same park and build a fire station up on that same location,” said Sullivan at the meeting on Feb. 7. “There might be a better opportunity for the city and better response times if we would move that fire station to a different location.”
If the vote passes, the city of Gainesville will sell the park for economic development and the fire station will be built in a different location.
The May 6 election was previously also going to include the general election for mayor and other council positions. However, that election was cancelled due to all candidates running unopposed.
The council will also authorize a Legal Services Agreement with Messer, Fort & McDonald PLLC. for City Attorney Services. This firm was chosen at the meeting on March 21. This is the next step in the hiring process.
