Gainesville’s water system will be getting some upgrades soon, after the city council approved several purchases for the city water system Tuesday.
The first approval was for a Wastewater Treatment Plant Clarifier and RAS pump replacement.
“They are in need of repair; we’ve been running on one of these for a while,” said City Manager Barry Sullivan. “We are going to be using the ARPA funding for this process, and that is grant money that came from the federal government.”
ARPA funding will also cover the majority of the cost for the Wastewater Treatment Plant UV Disinfection Project.
“This will eliminate the use of chlorine,” said Sullivan. “The total amount for this project is $1.7 million; all but $290,000 is coming from the ARPA funding from the federal government.”
The excess $290,000 will come from a fund initially set aside to pay off a loan; however, the city did not receive that loan and that money will go toward this project.
The council also approved the purchase of a 2022 F-250 truck for the City of Gainesville Water Distribution Division. This truck will replace a 13-year-old truck, which will soon go to auction.
The council also approved the issuance of bonds for utility improvements throughout the city.
“It’ll be very generally written for water sewer, water treatment, wastewater treatment, and so this bond would be going toward
improving our basic infrastructure throughout the city,” said Sullivan.
The city is going out for bids using a combination of tax and revenue bonds, even though the revenues are going to be what is paying for it. This combination lowers the requirements for reserves and lowers the interest rate.
“By doing the combination, it allows us to have a better deal for the public,” said Sullivan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.