Gainesville, TX (76240)

Today

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 71F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 71F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.