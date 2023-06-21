Husband and wife duo Jeff and Lauri Johnson have been hard at work helping to renovate buildings in Gainesville.
The two have bought and flipped multiple houses and buildings, particularly in the downtown area. Some of their projects include the building at 312 E. California St. where Gypsy Star’s Darlings is, and at 114 W. Main St., across the street from the Cornerstone Cafe.
Their most recent project is the former fire station at the corner of Rusk and Pecan Streets, which they have renovated into an event center and lofts.
“This one was so much work, but it only took us six months,” said Jeff. “I guess that doesn’t sound that long, but it was six intense months of many hours, seven days a week.”
The downstairs area is set up with an open floor to host a variety of events, while the upstairs area has two loft apartments to rent out. There is access to upstairs from inside, but there is also an outdoor staircase that provides access to tenants who may not be involved with an event downstairs.
The name of the business, Fire House 1918, comes from the building being built as Gainesville’s first fire station in 1918.
“Every time you open up a wall, every time you get into something, you find more,” said Jeff. “The building was built so strong and over-engineered … concrete upper floors and 18-inch walls … when you’re dealing with a building that’s built that well, it’s more work.”
The renovations included leaving many aspects of the firehouse, including the firefighter poles, the “drunk tank” cell being converted into a children’s room, and the bell tower becoming a small reading area. The decor also has a variety of memorabilia about the history of Gainesville’s Fire and Rescue Department.
The Johnsons have been working with the Gainesville Economic Development Corporation to create business locations aligned with how the city wants downtown to grow. This includes making downtown more of a shopping and tourism destination.
“What we tried to do is move some office space away from the square and move in more retail, or that’s the goal anyway,” said Jeff. “That’s why we and William [Myers, the executive director of the GEDC] get along really well. We have the same goal. We want to get more foot traffic downtown, more visitors, a more vibrant economy and more people living downtown.”
The couple lived in the Dallas area before moving to Gainesville a few years ago. Lauri grew up in the Cooke County area and went to high school at Callisburg.
“I started 30 years ago, flipping houses and condominiums, and I still do that; I mostly do commercial property now, but we’re doing some houses, too,” said Jeff. “Lauri used to work in commercial real estate.”
