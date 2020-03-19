Gainesville dog wins awards

A 6 1⁄2-year-old male Labrador Retriever named Mickey won the 36th Annual Purina Outstanding Field Trial Retriever Award and the 23rd Annual Purina Outstanding Amateur Field Trial Retriever Award.
It’s unusual for one dog to win both Purina Awards in the same year. “It has not been done in 16 years, and the last time, a professional handler handled the dog in the Open competition and the owner handled the dog in the Amateur competition,” spokesman Barbara Fawver said in an email.
FC-AFC Hockley Creek’s Switch Hitter, as Mickey is formally known, was among 1,353 retrievers vying for top honors in Open stakes and 1,517 retrievers in Amateur stakes.
“Mickey has the focus, drive and intelligence to win, and importantly, we have a huge bond contributing to how well he works with me,” owner Robby Bickley of Gainesville said in a press release from Purina.
Bickley handled the retriever in both the Open and Amateur stakes. Mickey earned 35.5 points from three wins and 12 placements in Open stakes and 42.5 points from five wins and 12 placements in Amateur stakes.
During the year, Mickey won a doubleheader at the Brazosport Retriever Club in Walden, Colorado, and was a finalist at the 2019 National Amateur Retriever Championship.
The standout retriever is a two-time winner of the Purina Amateur Award, having also won in 2017.
Administered and scored by a committee of experienced retriever enthusiasts, the Purina Open Award program has recognized the country’s top open field trial retrievers and their owners and handlers since 1984 and the Purina Amateur Award program has recognized the country’s top amateur field trial retrievers and owners and handlers since 1997.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.