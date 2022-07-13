Gainesville city officials announced Tuesday that customers won’t be penalized over a snafu concerning last month’s bills.
“The City of Gainesville’s water and sewer invoices for its Cycle 3 customers typically are billed on approximately the 21st day of each month. However, for this most recent month of June 2022, a technical difficulty was encountered by the City’s contracted entity that prints and mails the City’s water and sewer invoices,” according to a statement issued by City Secretary Diana Alcala
“As a result, invoices for the City’s Cycle 3 customers were not correctly printed and mailed until a number of days subsequent to June 21, 2022, causing customers not to receive their bills from the City of Gainesville in a timely manner as they normally have in previous months,” Alcala stated.
Because of the technical difficulty with the contracted party, the city of Gainesville has decided that it won’t charge penalties or late fees Cycle 3 customers who didn’t receive their bills on time; in addition, the city will not disconnect service for any of these customers due to payments made after the stated due dates per the invoices.
Alcala stated that Cycle 3 customers shouldn’t hesitate to contact the city’s customer service department at 940-668-4522 to make arrangements.
“The City of Gainesville sincerely regrets and apologizes for the inconvenience that has been caused to Cycle 3 customers from the aforementioned technical problem,” Alcala concluded.
